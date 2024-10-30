Haitong Unitrust Releases Q3 2024 Financial Summary

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1905) has released an update.

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial data for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a decrease in total assets and liabilities compared to the end of 2023. The company’s current assets and liabilities have both declined, reflecting a cautious financial stance amidst market fluctuations. Investors should note that the financial statements are prepared in accordance with PRC accounting standards and have not undergone auditing.

