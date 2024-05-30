News & Insights

Haina Intelligent Equipment Sees Unanimous AGM Support

May 30, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Haina Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited (HK:1645) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Haina Intelligent Equipment International Holdings Limited saw unanimous approval across all proposed resolutions, with a 100% vote in favor for items including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of board members, and authorization of share dealings. The decisive results affirm strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance.

