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HAIN

Hain Celestial Q3 Loss Narrows, Stock Up In Pre-market

May 11, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN), a packaged food company, Monday reported lower loss for the third quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue declined.

In pre-market, HAIN shares were trading up 12 percent.

Quarterly loss narrowed to $106 million $1.17 per share from $135 million or $1.49 per share of last year, on account of lower goodwill impairment charge of $31 million this quarter as opposed to $110.25 million of the previous year.

Excluding items, loss was $1.25 million or $0.01 per share compared to earnings of $6.05 million or $0.07 per share in the prior period.

However, revenue decreased 13 percent to $338 million from $390 million of the same period, last year.

In pre-market activity, HAIN shares were trading at $0.73, up 12.09% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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