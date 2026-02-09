Markets
Hain Celestial Posts Wider Loss In Q2

February 09, 2026 — 07:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) reported a second quarter net loss of $116 million, compared to a net loss of $104 million in the prior year period. Loss per share was $1.28, compared to a loss per share of $1.15. Adjusted net loss was $3 million, compared to adjusted net income of $8 million. Adjusted loss per share was $0.03, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.08.

Net sales were $384 million, down 7% year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased 7% compared to the prior year period.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hain Celestial shares are down 3.25 percent to $1.19.

