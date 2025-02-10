The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN):

Earnings: -$103.98 million in Q2 vs. -$13.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.51 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $411.49 million in Q2 vs. $454.10 million in the same period last year.

