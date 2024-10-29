News & Insights

Haier Smart Home to Host 2024 Extraordinary Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6690) has released an update.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is set to hold its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024 on December 20 in Qingdao, China. Shareholders will consider and potentially approve a resolution on voting rights entrustment and a related-party transaction. The meeting will also provide shareholders the opportunity to engage with the company’s executive and non-executive directors.

