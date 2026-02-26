Hagerty, Inc. Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.92 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.23 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hagerty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.24 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $357.33 million from $301.47 million last year.

Hagerty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.92 Mln. vs. $1.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $357.33 Mln vs. $301.47 Mln last year.

