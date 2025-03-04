Hagerty, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY):

Earnings: $1.23 million in Q4 vs. $12.73 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q4 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hagerty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.44 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $291.73 million in Q4 vs. $245.04 million in the same period last year.

