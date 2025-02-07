Haemonetics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $108.6, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Experiencing a 1.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $110.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Haemonetics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $95.00 $108.00 Rohin Patel JP Morgan Announces Overweight $116.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $108.00 $108.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $112.00 $112.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $112.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Haemonetics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Haemonetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Haemonetics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Haemonetics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp aims to improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by providing medical products and solutions in the blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion service spaces. As such, the company operates under three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company places primary emphasis on its plasma and hospital segments due to their robust growth potential, whereas the blood center segment tends to be constrained by higher competition. Product revenue is driven by demand for disposable blood component collection and processing sets and the related equipment needed for proper functionality.

Haemonetics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Haemonetics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Haemonetics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Haemonetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Haemonetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Haemonetics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

