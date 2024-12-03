Haemonetics to sell whole blood assets to GVS for $44.6M upfront

Haemonetics (HAE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its whole blood assets to GVS, a manufacturer of filter solutions for applications in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of up to $67.1M, which includes $44.6M upfront and up to $22.5M in contingent earn-outs over the next four years. The company intends to use the proceeds from this transaction for general corporate purposes and additional investments in growth initiatives. Under the terms of the agreement, GVS will acquire Haemonetics’ complete portfolio of proprietary whole blood collection, processing and filtration solutions, along with Haemonetics’ manufacturing facility in Covina, California where certain of these products are produced, and related equipment and assets located at Haemonetics’ manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico. This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Haemonetics’ Blood Center business will continue to manufacture and provide customers with its full line of apheresis solutions for automated blood collection. These include devices and disposable kits that support a variety of apheresis collections, including platelets, plasma and red cells, and ensure efficient blood center operations. The transaction follows Haemonetics’ agreement in 2020 to sell its Fajardo, Puerto Rico manufacturing operations to GVS and enter a long-term supply and development agreement granting GVS exclusive rights to manufacture and supply the proprietary blood filters produced at the Fajardo facility for Haemonetics.

