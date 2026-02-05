Markets
HAE

Haemonetics Revises Annual Guidance

February 05, 2026 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), a healthcare company, on Thursday revised its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income of $4.90 to $5 per share, compared with the prior guidance of $4.80 to $5 per share.

Haemonetics now anticipates its annual revenue to decline 1% to 3%, compared with the earlier expectation for a decline of 1% to 4%.   

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income of $4.57 per share, with revenue of $1.361 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.