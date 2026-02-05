Haemonetics Revises Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), a healthcare company, on Thursday revised its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income of $4.90 to $5 per share, compared with the prior guidance of $4.80 to $5 per share.

Haemonetics now anticipates its annual revenue to decline 1% to 3%, compared with the earlier expectation for a decline of 1% to 4%.

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income of $4.57 per share, with revenue of $1.361 billion.

