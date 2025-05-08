Haemonetics Q4 Earnings Surge

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE), a healthcare company, on Thursday announced that net income increased significantly in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income surged 184.7 percent to $57.98 million from $20.37 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.17 versus $0.40 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $61.57 million from $46.02 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.24 versus $0.90 last year.

Ten analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased 138.2 percent to $71.34 million from $29.94 million in the previous year.

Net revenue declined 3.7 percent to $330.6 million from $343.29 million last year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2026, the company expects the adjusted operating margin to range between 26 and 27%. While the adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to range between $4.70 and $5.00.

In the pre-market trading, Haemonetics is 2.41% higher at $65.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

