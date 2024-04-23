Haemonetics (HAE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.81, changing hands as high as $85.84 per share. Haemonetics Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAE's low point in its 52 week range is $70.74 per share, with $95.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.13.

