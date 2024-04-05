Haemonetics' (HAE) New TEG 6s Cartridge Gets FDA Approval

Haemonetics Corporation HAE announced receipt of the FDA 510(k) clearance for the TEG 6s hemostasis analyzer system Global Hemostasis-HN assay cartridge. This new cartridge expands Haemonetics' TEG 6s viscoelastic testing capabilities to include fully heparinized patients undergoing adult cardiovascular surgeries/procedures and liver transplants in both laboratory and point-of-care settings.

The recent development will fortify Haemonetics’ portfolio of hemostasis diagnostic systems.

More on TEG 6s Cartridge

Clinical data from a multi-center trial with 335 patients undergoing cardiac bypass surgeries, interventional cardiology procedures, or liver transplants supported the 510(k) grant. Furthermore, an additional investigation was carried out with 164 healthy participants to determine the usual reference values for the test cartridge. More than 5,500 clinical data points were used to show the safety and efficacy of the Global Hemostasis - HN tests.

Compared to traditional coagulation testing, Haemonetics' cartridge-based TEG 6s technology gives clinicians a comprehensive view of a patient's coagulation profile with faster, more thorough information for actionable results. The TEG 6s analyzer is accompanied by TEG Manager software, which offers customizable alert messages and remote real-time result viewing throughout the hospital. It also provides Interpretation Guidance. In the upcoming months, Haemonetics intends to deliver the new Global Hemostasis-HN cartridge for the TEG 6s system.

Benefits of TEG 6s Cartridge

TEG testing gives vital information that can assist doctors with better control of their patients' hemostasis, particularly in life-threatening circumstances like open heart and liver transplant procedures and severe trauma. Patients receiving liver transplants or cardiopulmonary bypass, where heparin or endogenous heparinoids are present, can now benefit from the TEG 6s system thanks to the Global Hemostasis-HN assay cartridge.

Per management, with the support of its new cartridge, the company is likely to help more physicians enhance patient outcomes and care standards while also growing the influence of its Blood Management Technologies franchise through greater TEG 6 usage.

Industry Prospects

Per a report, the global hemostasis diagnostics market share is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% through 2023-2029. Increasing demand for adequate treatment services and rising cases of blood loss from injuries sustained by accidents are driving the market.

Progress Within Hemostasis Portfolio

Haemonetics’ portfolio of hemostasis diagnostic systems enables clinicians to holistically assess a patient's coagulation status at the point-of-care or laboratory setting. The company markets four viscoelastic testing systems to hospitals and laboratories as an alternative to routine blood tests: the TEG 5000 hemostasis analyzer system, the TEG 6s hemostasis analyzer system, the ClotPro hemostasis analyzer system and the HAS-100 hemostasis analyzer system.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Hemostasis’ business revenues increased 18%, driven by strong utilization of TEG disposables in the United States and China.



The company is anticipating sustaining its growth momentum as it capitalizes on its significantly expanded R&D and clinical capabilities to develop new and existing products and commercial infrastructure to cover the majority of its strategic accounts in the $700 million underpenetrated total addressable market.

Price Performance

In the past year, HAE shares have gained 3.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 9.2%.

