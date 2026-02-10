Haemonetics (HAE) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you assessed how the international operations of Haemonetics (HAE) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into HAE's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $338.97 million, experiencing a decline of 2.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of HAE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in HAE's International Revenues

Japan accounted for 5.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $18.14 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.87%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $17.81 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $18.01 million (5.5%) and $16.17 million (4.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $48.28 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 14.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +6.65% compared to the $45.27 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $42.97 million (13.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $44.16 million (12.7%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Other International contributed $1.81 million in revenue, making up 0.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million, this meant a surprise of -22.23%. Looking back, Other International contributed $3.68 million, or 1.1%, in the previous quarter, and $4.94 million, or 1.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Haemonetics will post revenues of $336.54 million, which reflects an increase of 1.8% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 5.6% from Japan ($18.94 million), 13.5% from Europe ($45.38 million) and 1.2% from Other International ($3.93 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.32 billion, which signifies a fall of 2.6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Japan at 5.2% ($68.75 million), Europe at 13.2% ($175.22 million), and Other International at 0.9% ($12.5 million).

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Haemonetics. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Haemonetics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period.

A Look at Haemonetics' Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 30.4%, against no change in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Haemonetics among its entities, has depreciated by 1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 22.4% versus the S&P 500's 3.7% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 5.3% over the same period.

