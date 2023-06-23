Haemonetics (HAE) Gets FDA Clearance for NexSys PCS Upgrades

Haemonetics HAE recently received FDA clearance for the enhancements to its NexSys PCS plasma collection system. These include a new plasma collection bowl, which features a design that optimizes performance and new Express Plus Technology engineered to reduce procedure time.

With the latest advancements, Haemonetics expects an average procedure time of 33 to 38 minutes using the standard FDA nomogram. This will help customers achieve new levels of plasma center efficiency and lower costs to collect.

About NexSys PCS

NexSys PCS is the industry's most advanced, completely integrated system designed to streamline plasma collections and improve yield, productivity, safety, quality, compliance and donor satisfaction. The bi-directionally connected NexSys PCS with NexLynk DMS donor management software already delivers a 16-minute average reduction in donor door-to-door time, with a significant portion of this improvement occurring before and post-procedure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, NexSys PCS with Persona Technology safely delivers, on average, a 9% to 12% additional plasma yield by personalizing each collection to individual donor characteristics.

More on the News

Within the plasma collection market, Haemonetics carries nearly five decades of industry experience and more than 50 million real-world collections to date on NexSys PCS. The company plans to have an initial market release of NexSys PCS with the new bowl and Express Plus Technology in the next coming months.

Per the company’s management, advancing these innovations ultimately leads the industry in reducing the cost per liter for collectors and ensuring the best experience for their donors.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global plasma fractionation market was valued at $26.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027.

Recent Highlights

Earlier in March 2023, Haemonetics received FDA’s 510(k) clearance on the next-generation software for the Cell Saver Elite+ Autotransfusion System. This software upgrade named Intelligent Control, offers customers key enhancements to help simplify operations, supporting enhanced efficiency and an improved user experience.

Meanwhile, HAE posted better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The company’s Plasma business is a powerful value driver fueled by strong end-market demand. Revenues from this franchise improved 31% in the fourth quarter, driven by volume growth and price benefits.

The Hospital business unit delivered its first $100 million revenues in the last reported quarter. This was primarily driven by growth in Vascular Closure and Hemastosis Management.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Haemonetics has outperformed the industry. Shares of the company have rallied 7.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.9%.

