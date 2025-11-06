Haemonetics Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp (HAE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $38.68 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $33.83 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Haemonetics Corp reported adjusted earnings of $60.30 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $327.32 million from $345.51 million last year.

Haemonetics Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 - $5.00

