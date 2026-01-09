Markets
HAE

Haemonetics Acquires Vivasure Medical

January 09, 2026 — 06:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE), a medical technology company, on Friday announced it has acquired Vivasure Medical Ltd., a Galway, Ireland-based developer of next-generation percutaneous vessel closure technology, for an upfront cash payment of 100 million euros, with up to an additional 85 million euros.

The upfront represents approximately 52 million euros net of the value of certain previous investments and loans provided by Haemonetics to Vivasure.

Haemonetics funded the transaction using available cash on hand.

Vivasure is an Ireland-based company focused on the development of advanced polymer implants and delivery systems.

In 2025, Vivasure submitted a Premarket Approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the PerQseal Elite arterial closure system and received CE Mark approval in Europe for both arterial and venous indications.

PerQseal Elite system uses a proprietary bioabsorbable patch to provide a sutureless, fully absorbable solution for closing large-bore arteriotomies and venotomies of up to 26 French in structural heart and endovascular procedures.

In the pre-market trading, Haemonetics is 1.12% higher at $84.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.