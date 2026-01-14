Hacksaw AB (OM:HACK) Price Target Decreased by 11.24% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Hacksaw AB (OM:HACK) has been revised to 102,00 kr / share. This is a decrease of 11.24% from the prior estimate of 114,92 kr dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101,00 kr to a high of 105,00 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.35% from the latest reported closing price of 58,17 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hacksaw AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HACK is 0.90%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 323K shares.

ARTTX - Artisan Thematic Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares.

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 175K shares.

WICIX - Wells Fargo Special International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 118K shares.

