Hackers Breach Samsung Company Data, Galaxy Smartphone Source Code

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics said on Monday that hackers had breached its internal company data and got access to certain source codes of Galaxy-branded devices like smartphones. The electronics giant's statement follows hacking group Lapsus$'s claim over the weekend through its Telegram channel that it has stolen 190 gigabytes of confidential Samsung source code.

The South Korean company, however, did not name any specific hackers in its statement nor made public what type of data was stolen.

Commenting on the hacking incident, a Samsung spokesperson told CNBC, "We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system. According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees," the spokesperson added. Samsung's sells all its consumer products such as smartphones and tablets under the Galaxy brand. Following the hacking incident, the company said that it does not anticipate any impact of the same on its business or customers.

Lapsus$ is the same group, which claimed responsibility for hacking chip giant Nvidia last month.

