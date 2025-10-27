H2O America Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - H2O America (HTO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $45.13 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $38.65 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H2O America reported adjusted earnings of $45.45 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $240.55 million from $225.06 million last year.

H2O America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

