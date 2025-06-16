Bitcoin Magazine



H100 Group Receives 144.8 BTC in Convertible Loan Deal

H100 Group, Swedish health-tech firm, has received 144.8 BTC as part of a settlement tied to its convertible loan agreement, according to a company press release issued Monday. With this latest transaction, the Stockholm-based firm now holds a total of 169.2 BTC on its balance sheet.

H100 Group Receives 144.8 BTC as Partial Settlement Under Convertible Loan Framework. Now holds 169.2 BTC. pic.twitter.com/MAW044iXkG — H100 (@H100Group) June 16, 2025

The 144.8 BTC was transferred as a part of the first four segments of H100’s loan agreement, which has been well received by investors thus far. H100 said in the release, “H100 Group AB (‘H100 Group’ or the ‘Company’) has today received 144.8 BTC as part of the proceeds from Tranches 1 through 4 under its previously announced convertible loan agreements.”

This follows recent reporting that Blockstream CEO Adam Back committed to lead a 750 million kronor (~$79 million) funding initiative for H100, anchored by a 150 million-krona injection in Tranche 6. The loan, structured for speed and cost-efficiency, was priced at 6.38 kronor per share—a 33% premium to market—showing investor confidence.

The loan structure includes settlement flexibility—either in cash or Bitcoin—which allows counterparties to opt for BTC delivery, reducing fiat friction and lining up with the firm’s long-term treasury outlook.

“Unexpectedly, given the strong reception, Tranches 1-4 became in-the-money rapidly,” Back told CoinDesk. “I was expecting [H100] would convert them over time as they reached in-the-money status.”

This funding approach allows H100 to bypass traditional rights issues while onboarding capital in a flexible manner. Tranches 7 and 8 are on deck, with room for size increases depending on market appetite.

This also reflects H100’s evolving financial strategy. While the company’s core operations remain focused on AI-driven health and longevity services, its growing Bitcoin position is reshaping how capital is raised, stored, and deployed. As of now, the company’s BTC holdings stand at 169.2 BTC—up from just 24.41 BTC prior to this latest tranche execution.

H100’s stock jumped 22% on Monday in response to the developments.

As the firm continues negotiations for future tranches and explores adoption of BTC as a financial backbone, it positions itself uniquely at the intersection of health tech and decentralized finance.

