H100 Group Increases Its Bitcoin Holdings with 117.93 More Bitcoin

Today, H100 Group AB announced it has acquired an additional 117.93 Bitcoin as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. The purchase was partly funded through proceeds from the company’s convertible loan agreements.

The average purchase price was approximately SEK 1,120,973 per BTC, with the total transaction amounting to around SEK 132.3 million. H100 now holds a total of 628.22 BTC. The move reinforces the company’s commitment to Bitcoin as a strategic asset on its balance sheet.

“This addition to H100’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy follows an increasing number of tech-oriented growth companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet,” said the CEO of H100 Group Sander Andersen. “And I believe the values of individual sovereignty highly present in the Bitcoin community aligns well with, and will appeal to, the customers and communities we are building the H100 platform for.”

In a separate development, H100 Group has been approved for trading on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). The company’s shares started trading today under the ticker symbol GS9. The listing will be conducted in euros (EUR) and will not involve the issuance of new shares.

The CEO of Blockstream Adam Back, a pioneer in the Bitcoin space, has also supported H100 in the adoption of Bitcoin His vision of Bitcoin as a digital gold aligns with H100’s decision to add it to their treasury strategy. Adam has invested a total of approximately SEK 492.3 million to H100 Group through multiple funding tranches. These moves support H100’s Bitcoin treasury strategy and highlight rising institutional interest.

