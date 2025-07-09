Bitcoin Magazine



H100 Group Increases Bitcoin Holdings With Purchase of 46.93 BTC

Today, H100 Group AB has announced the purchase of an additional 46.93 Bitcoin for approximately SEK 49.5 million, at an average price of SEK 1,054,701 per BTC. This latest acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 294.5 BTC, reinforcing its bitcoin treasury strategy aimed at preserving capital and strengthening its balance sheet.

H100 Group has purchased an additional 46.93 BTC at an average price of SEK 1,054,701 per BTC.



Total BTC holdings: 294.5 BTC pic.twitter.com/kYhaTvrTDr — H100 (@H100Group) July 9, 2025

“This addition to H100’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy follows an increasing number of tech-oriented growth companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet,” said the CEO of H100 Group Sander Andersen. “And I believe the values of individual sovereignty highly present in the Bitcoin community aligns well with, and will appeal to, the customers and communities we are building the H100 platform for.”

The purchase follows the company’s successful closure of Tranches 6 and 7, raising SEK 516 million through a directed share issue and a convertible debenture offering. The capital raised will be used to further execute H100’s Bitcoin investment strategy, originally announced on June 30, 2025.

“Following the renegotiation, it has been agreed that Tranche 6 shall be executed by way of the Directed Share Issue and that Tranche 7 shall be executed by way of the Directed Convertible Issue,” said the press release.

Tranche 6 involved the issue of over 27 million shares at SEK 6.38 per share, raising approximately SEK 173.3 million. Tranche 7 consisted of convertible debentures totaling around SEK 342.3 million with a conversion price of SEK 8.48 per share, both agreed through negotiations with key investors including Adam Back, TOBAM funds, and others.

H100’s strategy reflects growing momentum among tech companies using Bitcoin as a treasury asset to hedge against currency devaluation and enhance long term capital access. The company’s board has also outlined plans for Tranche 8, expected to be a further convertible issue with a premium conversion price of SEK 11.27, subject to investor request and shareholder approval.

“The final size of Tranche 8 will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, based on what is deemed to be in the best interests of the Company and prevailing market conditions, however, at a minimum the accumulated sum of the rights exercised by the Investors or their assignees,” stated the press release.

This post H100 Group Increases Bitcoin Holdings With Purchase of 46.93 BTC first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.