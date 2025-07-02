Bitcoin Magazine



H100 Group Increases Bitcoin Holdings With New Bitcoin Purchase

H100 Group AB announced it has purchased an additional 47.33 Bitcoin as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, bringing its total BTC holdings to 247.54 BTC.

H100 Group has added 47.33 BTC to our treasury.



Total holdings: 247.54 BTC. pic.twitter.com/IKkD7gBZo6 — H100 (@H100Group) July 2, 2025

The acquisition, valued at SEK 48,999,597, was executed at an average price of SEK 1,035,126 per BTC. This latest move expands H100’s position in Bitcoin as a reserve asset, reinforcing the company’s confidence in Bitcoin long term.

This purchase follows just two weeks after H100 received 144.8 BTC as part of the proceeds from the first four tranches of a convertible loan agreement. That inflow had already pushed the company’s Bitcoin balance to 169.2 BTC, prior to this new transaction.

The convertible loan structure is part of a broader SEK 750 million funding initiative led by the CEO of Blockstream Adam Back, giving H100 the ability to receive settlement in either cash or Bitcoin. This flexibility complements the company’s strategic focus on building a Bitcoin-denominated treasury.

Back’s participation includes a SEK 150 million investment in Tranche 6, offered at a 33% premium to market. The structure allows H100 to onboard capital efficiently without the need for traditional rights issues or immediate equity dilution.

“Unexpectedly, given the strong reception, Tranches 1-4 became in-the-money rapidly,” Back said. “I was expecting [H100] would convert them over time as they reached in-the-money status.”

H100’s Bitcoin treasury initiative began in May, when it became the first publicly listed health-tech company in Sweden to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The initial 4.39 BTC purchase, valued at 5 million NOK, signaled an important move to incorporate Bitcoin as a long term hedge and financial asset.

“This addition to H100’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy follows an increasing number of tech-oriented growth companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet,” said the CEO of H100 Group Sander Andersen. “And I believe the values of individual sovereignty highly present in the Bitcoin community aligns well with, and will appeal to, the customers and communities we are building the H100 platform for.”

This post H100 Group Increases Bitcoin Holdings With New Bitcoin Purchase first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.