News & Insights

Markets
FUL

H.B. Fuller To Close Three Manufacturing Facilities

July 20, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) said that it plans to close three manufacturing facilities and redistribute production across the network to improve efficiency, as part of a strategic restructuring.

The company said its recent acquisition of Beardow Adams prompted the restructuring actions.

The restructuring actions will be initiated in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and are expected to be completed in fiscal year 2026.

The company expects the restructuring actions to result in on-going annualized cost savings of about $20 million. It expects most of the restructuring costs and savings to be recognized in fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.