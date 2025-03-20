H World Issues Q1 & FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - H World Group Limited (HTHT) said, for the first quarter of 2025, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 0%-4%, or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. For the full year of 2025, H World expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2%-6%, or in the range of 5%-9% excluding DH. For the full year of 2025, H World expects to open around 2,300 hotels and close around 600 hotels.

The company reported net income attributable to H World of RMB 49 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB 743 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings per ADS was RMB 0.16 compared to RMB 2.31. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB 1.03 compared to RMB 1.61. Revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to RMB 6.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

