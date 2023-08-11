H & R Block (HRB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.95, changing hands as high as $35.97 per share. H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.83 per share, with $48.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.