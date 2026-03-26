Markets

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Q1 Profit Rises

March 26, 2026 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HEN.L, HMSB.DE, HMb.ST) reported that its first quarter profit after tax increased to 704 million Swedish kronor from 579 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.45 kronor compared to 0.37 kronor. Operating profit increased by 26 percent to 1.51 billion kronor.

First quarter net sales were 49.6 billion Swedish kronor compared to 55.3 billion kronor, prior year. Sales in local currencies decreased by 1 percent.

On Nasdaq Stockholm, H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares are trading at 165.95 kronor, down 4.9%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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