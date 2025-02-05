News & Insights

GXO Partners With Castore To Support Its Logistics Operations Worldwide

February 05, 2025 — 02:19 pm EST

(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), a Connecticut-based global contract logistics company, Wednesday announced that it has broadened its collaboration with Castore, the performance-focused sportswear brand, to manage warehousing and transportation operations across the UK, US, and Europe.

Since April 2024, GXO has been delivering logistics services for Castore in the UK, handling the distribution of teamwear to various sports teams and athletes.

Building on the successful launch of its UK operations, Castore is extending its partnership with GXO, leveraging its global reach to manage logistics in the Netherlands, with plans to expand further into the U.S.

In the UK, GXO and Castore collaborated efficiently to ensure a swift implementation, launching a new dedicated warehouse management system just eight weeks after signing the contract.

GXO provides Castore with an integrated range of services, including returns management, courier coordination, product personalization, and fostering relationships with Castore's brand partners to ensure the smooth distribution of products.

GXO is currently trading at $44.06 or 2% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

