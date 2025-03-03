GXO Logistics Partners with Dexory to Enhance Warehouse Inventory Management with AI-Powered Robotics

GXO Logistics concludes a successful AI robot pilot for inventory management, expanding its deployment in the U.S. and Europe.

GXO Logistics, the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has successfully completed a pilot program using an AI-powered robot developed by Dexory for automated inventory reporting at its facility in Oosterhout, Netherlands. This collaboration aims to enhance warehouse inventory management by providing accurate stock data and eliminating the need for manual checks. The robot, equipped with intelligence cameras and sensors, autonomously scans warehouse conditions and inventory up to 13 meters high, processing 10,000 pallets per hour. Following the pilot's success, GXO plans to expand the deployment of this technology across the U.S. and Europe, allowing team members to focus on more engaging roles while improving customer service and safety.

Potential Positives

The successful pilot of the AI-powered robot enhances GXO Logistics' inventory management capabilities and positions the company as a leader in warehouse automation.

The decision to expand the deployment of this technology in the U.S. and Europe indicates confidence in its positive impact on operations and customer service.

The collaboration with Dexory exemplifies GXO's commitment to leveraging innovative solutions that improve efficiency and accuracy in logistics.

This initiative supports GXO's strategic goal of easing capacity constraints and allowing team members to focus on more fulfilling roles, promoting a positive workplace culture.

Potential Negatives

While GXO’s pilot with Dexory has had a successful conclusion, the press release does not provide specific quantifiable results or metrics demonstrating the pilot's impact on efficiency or cost savings, which could leave investors questioning the tangible benefits of the initiative.

The announcement may raise concerns about the reliance on AI and automation, as it implies a potential reduction in the need for manual labor, which could affect employee morale and job security perceptions among team members.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the AI-powered robot in GXO's warehouse?

The robot performs automatic inventory reporting to enhance accuracy and optimize warehouse inventory management.

Where was the AI robot pilot project conducted?

The pilot project was successfully conducted at GXO's site in Oosterhout, the Netherlands.

How does the robot improve safety for team members?

By eliminating manual stock checks and cycle counts, the robot enhances safety for team members in the warehouse.

What are the plans for deploying the AI robot?

GXO is expanding the deployment of the robot solution across the U.S. and Europe following the successful pilot.

How does the robot collect inventory data?

The robot uses intelligent cameras and sensors to create real-time digital models of inventory status and conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GXO Logistics, Inc.



(NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced the successful conclusion of its collaborative pilot of an innovative AI-powered robot developed by Dexory, a robotics and data intelligence company, that performs automatic inventory reporting at its site in Oosterhout, the Netherlands. As a result of the successful pilot, GXO is expanding deployment of the solution in the U.S. and Europe.





“Customers turn to GXO to deploy cutting-edge automation that transforms warehouse operations and delivers real results,” said Willem Veekens, Managing Director, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, GXO. “With Dexory, we developed a solution that could navigate the physical complexities of a warehouse to deliver more accurate inventory control and better customer service. This approach eliminated manual stock checks and cycle counts while enhancing safety for our team members.”





Equipped with intelligent cameras and sensors that take detailed 3D scans of the space, labels and barcodes on pallets, packages or products, the robot autonomously navigates the warehouse, scanning areas up to 13 meters in height at a rate of 10,000 pallets per hour. Based on the data collected, the robot creates real-time digital models of inventory status and conditions to provide a complete picture of the warehouse’s inventory that optimizes available space.





GXO uses its Operational Incubator program to partner closely with leading developers to validate practical use cases using the warehouse as a real-world laboratory. The objective is to deploy new technology widely across GXO’s operations, easing capacity constraints and enabling GXO’s team members to take on more fulfilling roles.





To see the Dexory robot in action at GXO,



click here



.







About GXO Logistics







GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit



GXO.com



for more information and connect with GXO on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



and



YouTube



.







