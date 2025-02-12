GXO Logistics, Inc. Reports Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Announces 2025 Guidance

GXO Logistics reported record revenues and adjusted EBITDA for Q4 and full year 2024, with strong organic growth and business wins.

GXO Logistics, Inc. reported record revenue of $3.3 billion for the fourth quarter and $11.7 billion for the full year 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 25% and 20%, respectively. The company experienced organic revenue growth of 4% in Q4 and 3% for the year, while net income rose to $100 million in Q4 compared to $73 million in 2023. For the second consecutive year, GXO secured over $1 billion in new business wins, including a significant $2.5 billion lifetime value contract in health sciences. Guidance for 2025 anticipates organic revenue growth of 3% to 6%, adjusted EBITDA of $840 million to $860 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.60. CEO Malcolm Wilson highlighted strong customer satisfaction and the company’s expansion into new markets, underscoring GXO's robust position to leverage ongoing supply chain complexities in a rapidly changing economic environment.

Achieved record revenue for both Q4 and full year 2024, with revenue increasing by 25% year over year in Q4 and 20% year over year for the full year.

Closed over $1 billion in new business wins for the second consecutive year, including the largest contract ever worth $2.5 billion in lifetime value, significantly enhancing growth potential.

Announced optimistic 2025 guidance, forecasting organic revenue growth of 3% to 6%, indicating continued growth momentum.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $815 million for the full year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability compared to previous years.

Net income for the full year 2024 decreased to $138 million, down significantly from $233 million in 2023, indicating a potential decline in profitability despite revenue growth.

The company generated less free cash flow in 2024 ($251 million) compared to 2023 ($302 million), suggesting a decrease in financial flexibility.

Debt levels have increased significantly, with total outstanding debt rising to $2.6 billion, creating concerns about financial leverage and risk in a possibly volatile market environment.

What were GXO Logistics' Q4 2024 revenue results?

GXO reported Q4 2024 revenue of $3.3 billion, a 25% increase from Q4 2023.

How much new business did GXO win in 2024?

GXO closed over $1 billion in new business wins for the second consecutive year.

What is GXO's guidance for 2025?

GXO's 2025 guidance includes organic revenue growth of 3% to 6% and adjusted EBITDA of $840 to $860 million.

How did adjusted EBITDA perform in Q4 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 rose to $251 million, compared to $193 million in Q4 2023.

What are GXO's key financial metrics for 2024?

GXO achieved $11.7 billion in revenue, $815 million in adjusted EBITDA, and diluted EPS of $1.12 in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Delivered record revenue for both Q4 and full year 2024











Organic revenue growth accelerated sequentially each quarter in 2024











Closed more than $1 billion of new business wins for the second consecutive year; won largest-ever contract, of $2.5 billion lifetime value, in health sciences











Announced 2025 guidance:









Organic revenue growth of 3% - 6%









Adjusted EBITDA of $840 million - $860 million









Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.40 - $2.60









Adjusted EBITDA





to free cash flow conversion of 25% to 35%















GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.





Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO, said, “In 2024, GXO delivered record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and drove strong operating return on invested capital. We also accelerated our organic growth sequentially throughout the year and closed more than $1 billion of new business wins for the second consecutive year.





“Our customer satisfaction scores are at an all-time high, and we are particularly proud that more than 40 existing customers expanded into new geographies with GXO.





“In 2024, we completed the acquisition of Wincanton, which will accelerate our growth in key verticals, and we expanded in new geographies like Germany, which is now our fastest-growing market. Our pipeline is up 15% year over year, and our pipeline in the Americas is up 20%.





“Our guidance for 2025 reflects our confidence in our core business growth, the phasing of startups, the impact of foreign exchange, and our current expectation of the timing of the Wincanton regulatory review. The strength of our pipeline and the pace of our new business wins continue to benefit from the structural tailwinds – outsourcing, automation and e-commerce – at our backs. As brands around the world face unprecedented supply chain complexity, GXO is well positioned to help them turn supply chain challenges into competitive advantages.”







Fourth Quarter





2024





Results







Revenue increased to $3.3 billion, up 25% year over year, compared with $2.6 billion for the fourth quarter 2023. Organic revenue



1



grew by 4%.





Net income increased to $100 million, compared with $73 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.83, compared with $0.61 for the fourth quarter 2023.







____________________________





1



For definitions of non-GAAP measures see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA



1



”) increased to $251 million, compared with $193 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS



1



”) was $1.00, compared with $0.70 for the fourth quarter 2023.





GXO generated $186 million of cash flows from operations, compared with $215 million for the fourth quarter 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, GXO generated $127 million of free cash flow



1



, compared with $151 million for the fourth quarter 2023.







Full Year 2024





Results







Revenue increased to $11.7 billion, up 20% year over year compared with $9.8 billion for 2023. Organic revenue



1



grew by 3%.





Net income was $138 million, compared with $233 million for 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $1.12, compared with $1.92 for 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $815 million, compared with $741 million for 2023. Adjusted EPS



1



was $2.80, compared with $2.59 for 2023.





GXO generated $549 million of cash flows from operations, compared with $558 million for 2023. GXO generated $251 million of free cash flow



1



, compared with $302 million for 2023.





Cash flows from operations to net income and free cash flow conversion



1



ratios were 398% and 31%, respectively, for 2024. Cash flows from operations to net income and free cash flow conversion



1



ratios were 239% and 41%, respectively, for 2023.





Net income to average invested capital and operating return on invested capital



1



ratios were 14% and 46%, respectively, for 2024.







Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt







As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash), debt outstanding and net debt



1



were $413 million, $2.6 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.







2025 Guidance







2









GXO’s 2025 financial outlook is as follows:







Organic revenue growth



1



of 3% to 6%;



Organic revenue growth of 3% to 6%;



Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $840 million to $860 million;



Adjusted EBITDA of $840 million to $860 million;



Adjusted diluted earnings per share



1



of $2.40 to $2.60; and



Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.60; and



Adjusted EBITDA



1



to free cash flow conversion



1



of 25% to 35%.









Conference Call







GXO will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can call toll-free (from US/Canada) 877-407-8029; international callers dial +1 201-689-8029. Conference ID: 13751179. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the Investor Relations area of the company’s website, investors.gxo.com. The conference will be archived until February 25, 2025. To access the replay by phone, call toll-free (from US/Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use participant passcode 13751179.





____________________________







2



Our guidance reflects current FX rates.







About GXO Logistics







GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit







GXO.com







for more information and connect with GXO on







LinkedIn







,







X







,







Facebook







,







Instagram







and







YouTube







.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables below.





GXO’s non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (“adjusted EBITA”), adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, adjusted EBITA margin, adjusted net income attributable to GXO, adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) (“adjusted EPS”), free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, organic revenue, organic revenue growth, net leverage ratio, net debt, and operating return on invested capital (“ROIC”).





We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, GXO’s core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. GXO’s non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.





Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs and litigation expenses as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the financial tables below. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and separating IT systems. Litigation costs primarily relate to the settlement of legal matters. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives.





We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are important measures of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We calculate free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA, expressed as a percentage.





We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, and adjusted EBITA margin, improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization of intangible assets acquired), tax impacts and other adjustments as set forth in the financial tables below, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.





We believe that adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains as set forth in the financial tables below, which management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





We believe that organic revenue and organic revenue growth are important measures because they exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, revenue from acquired businesses and revenue from disposed business.





We believe that net leverage ratio and net debt are important measures of our overall liquidity position and are calculated by removing cash and cash equivalents from our total debt and net debt as a ratio of our adjusted EBITDA. We calculate ROIC as our adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by the average invested capital. We believe ROIC provides investors with an important perspective on how effectively GXO deploys capital and use this metric internally as a high-level target to assess overall performance throughout the business cycle.





Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating GXO’s ongoing performance.





With respect to our financial targets for full-year 2025 organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow conversion, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statements of income and cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP, that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including our full year 2025 financial targets





of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow conversion; our accelerated growth in key verticals from the acquisition of Wincanton; and our current expectation of the timing of the Wincanton regulatory review.





In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.









These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: economic conditions generally; supply chain challenges, including labor shortages; competition and pricing pressures; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, service centers and warehouses, to our respective customers’ demands; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated benefits, synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies, including the acquisition of Wincanton; acquisitions may be unsuccessful or result in other risks or developments that adversely affect our financial condition and results; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; litigation; labor matters, including our ability to manage our subcontractors, and risks associated with labor disputes at our customers’ facilities and efforts by labor organizations to organize our employees; risks associated with defined benefit plans for our current and former employees; our ability to attract or retain necessary talent; the increased costs associated with labor; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; fluctuations in customer confidence and spending; issues related to our intellectual property rights; governmental regulation, including environmental laws, trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; governmental or political actions, including the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; damage to our reputation; a material disruption of our operations; the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; failure in properly handling the inventory of our customers; the impact of potential cyber-attacks and information technology or data security breaches; and the inability to implement technology initiatives or business systems successfully; our ability to achieve Environmental, Social and Governance goals; and a determination by the IRS that the distribution or certain related spin-off transactions should be treated as taxable transactions. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors.









All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.













Investor Contact



















Kristine Kubacki, CFA









+1 (203) 769-7206









kristine.kubacki@gxo.com



















Media Contact



















Matthew Schmidt









+1 (203) 307-2809









matt.schmidt@gxo.com























GXO Logistics, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue











$





3,250













$





2,590













$





11,709













$





9,778













Direct operating expense













2,737

















2,160

















9,853

















8,035













Selling, general and administrative expense













277

















237

















1,061

















998













Depreciation and amortization expense













113

















93

















415

















361













Transaction and integration costs













21

















12

















76

















34













Restructuring costs and other













1

















1

















27

















32













Litigation expense



(1)















—

















—

















59

















—















Operating income















101

















87

















218

















318













Other income (expense), net













30

















(7





)













31

















1













Interest expense, net













(34





)













(12





)













(103





)













(53





)











Income before income taxes















97

















68

















146

















266













Income tax (expense) benefit













3

















5

















(8





)













(33





)











Net income















100

















73

















138

















233













Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (‘‘NCI”)













—

















—

















(4





)













(4





)











Net income attributable to GXO











$





100













$





73













$





134













$





229























































Earnings per share











































Basic









$





0.84













$





0.61













$





1.12













$





1.93













Diluted









$





0.83













$





0.61













$





1.12













$





1.92















Weighted-average common shares outstanding











































Basic













119,489

















118,983

















119,413

















118,908













Diluted













120,035

















119,671

















119,798

















119,490

























(1)





On June 14, 2024, the Company’s subsidiary GXO Warehouse Company, Inc. entered into a Confidential Settlement Agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) to settle all claims in connection with a dispute between the Company and one of its customers related to the start-up of the customer’s warehouse that occurred in 2018 (the “Dispute”). A payment under the Settlement Agreement was made by the Company on July 5, 2024. As of July 10, 2024, the Dispute, which was litigated under the caption Lindt et al. v. GXO Warehouse Company, Inc., docket no. 4:22-cv-00384-BP, in Federal District Court for the Western District of Missouri (the “Court”), was dismissed with prejudice with each side to bear their own costs and fees, and the Court retained jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement. Among other things in the Settlement Agreement, the parties each denied the allegations and counterclaims asserted in the Dispute and agreed to a mutual release of claims arising from, under or otherwise in connection with their prior business relationship and the Dispute, in exchange for a payment by the Company of $45 million. The Company intends to pursue reimbursement in connection with this Dispute under its existing insurance policies. The Company recognized $59 million expense for the year ended December 31, 2024, for the settlement, associated legal fees, and other related expenses.



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(



Unaudited



)



























December 31,













(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

















2024





















2023

















ASSETS





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





413













$





468













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15 and $11













1,799

















1,753













Other current assets













429

















347















Total current assets















2,641

















2,568















Long-term assets



























Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,732 and $1,545













1,160

















953













Operating lease assets













2,329

















2,201













Goodwill













3,549

















2,891













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $618 and $528













986

















567













Other long-term assets













601

















327















Total long-term assets















8,625

















6,939















Total assets











$





11,266













$





9,507















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





776













$





709













Accrued expenses













1,271

















966













Current debt













110

















27













Current operating lease liabilities













647

















597













Other current liabilities













385

















327















Total current liabilities















3,189

















2,626















Long-term liabilities



























Long-term debt













2,521

















1,620













Long-term operating lease liabilities













1,898

















1,842













Other long-term liabilities













623

















473















Total long-term liabilities















5,042

















3,935













Commitments and Contingencies



























Stockholders’ Equity



























Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 119,496 and 119,057 shares issued and outstanding













1

















1













Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital (‘‘APIC”)













2,629

















2,598













Retained earnings













686

















552













Accumulated other comprehensive Income (Loss) (‘‘AOCIL”)













(313





)













(239





)











Total stockholders’ equity before NCI















3,003

















2,912













NCI













32

















34















Total equity















3,035

















2,946















Total liabilities and equity











$





11,266













$





9,507



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(



Unaudited



)



























Year Ended December 31,













(In millions)

















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income











$





138













$





233















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities



























Depreciation and amortization expense













415

















361













Stock-based compensation expense













39

















35













Deferred tax benefit













(38





)













(41





)









Other













1

















23















Changes in operating assets and liabilities



























Accounts receivable













118

















(17





)









Other assets













(54





)













28













Accounts payable













23

















(3





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities













(93





)













(61





)











Net cash provided by operating activities















549

















558















Cash flows from investing activities:



























Capital expenditures













(359





)













(274





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













61

















18













Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired













(863





)













(149





)









Cross-currency swap agreements settlement













4

















(3





)









Other













—

















(2





)











Net cash used in investing activities















(1,157





)













(410





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds from debt, net













1,090

















—













Repayments of debt, net













(408





)













(140





)









Repayments of finance lease obligations













(45





)













(29





)









Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards













(8





)













(12





)









Other













7

















(5





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities















636

















(186





)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents













(13





)













13















Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents















15

















(25





)











Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year















470

















495















Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of year











$





485













$





470







































Reconciliation of cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





413













$





468













Restricted cash (included in Other long-term assets)













72

















2















Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents











$





485













$





470



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























Year Ended December 31,













(In millions)













2024













2023













Supplemental cash flow information:



























Cash paid for interest, net









$





97









$





57









Cash paid for income taxes, net













43













84























































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Key Data









Disaggregation of Revenue







(



Unaudited



)

















Revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:



























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(In millions)













2024













2023













2024













2023











United Kingdom









$





1,521









$





969









$





5,248









$





3,664









United States













838













792













3,087













2,909









Netherlands













242













221













922













831









France













213













204













809













830









Spain













150













133













571













529









Italy













103













103













391













382









Other













183













168













681













633











Total











$





3,250









$





2,590









$





11,709









$





9,778

















The Company’s revenue can also be disaggregated by the customer’s primary industry. Revenue disaggregated by industries was as follows:



















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(In millions)













2024













2023













2024













2023











Omnichannel retail









$





1,543









$





1,092









$





5,360









$





4,100









Technology and consumer electronics













404













382













1,541













1,467









Industrial and manufacturing













366













266













1,339













1,078









Food and beverage













345













327













1,331













1,331









Consumer packaged goods













363













325













1,259













1,027









Other













229













198













879













775











Total











$





3,250









$





2,590









$





11,709









$





9,778































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA









and Adjusted EBITDA Margins









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(In millions)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income attributable to GXO











$





100













$





73













$





134













$





229













Net income attributable to NCI













—

















—

















4

















4















Net income











$





100













$





73













$





138













$





233













Interest expense, net













34

















12

















103

















53













Income tax expense (benefit)













(3





)













(5





)













8

















33













Depreciation and amortization expense













113

















93

















415

















361













Transaction and integration costs













21

















12

















76

















34













Restructuring costs and other













1

















1

















27

















32













Litigation expense













—

















—

















59

















—













Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts and other













(15





)













7

















(11





)













(5





)











Adjusted EBITDA







(1)













$





251













$





193













$





815













$





741























































Revenue











$





3,250













$





2,590













$





11,709













$





9,778















Operating income











$





101













$





87













$





218













$





318















Operating income margin







(2)

















3.1





%













3.4





%













1.9





%













3.3





%











Adjusted EBITDA margin







(1)(3)

















7.7





%













7.5





%













7.0





%













7.6





%





















(1)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.









(2)





Operating income margin is calculated as operating income divided by revenue for the period.









(3)





Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the period.



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITA









and Adjusted EBITA Margins









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(In millions)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income attributable to GXO











$





100













$





73













$





134













$





229













Net income attributable to NCI













—

















—

















4

















4















Net income











$





100













$





73













$





138













$





233













Interest expense, net













34

















12

















103

















53













Income tax expense (benefit)













(3





)













(5





)













8

















33













Amortization of intangible assets acquired













31

















17

















108

















71













Transaction and integration costs













21

















12

















76

















34













Restructuring costs and other













1

















1

















27

















32













Litigation expense













—

















—

















59

















—













Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts and other













(15





)













7

















(11





)













(5





)











Adjusted EBITA







(1)













$





169













$





117













$





508













$





451























































Revenue











$





3,250













$





2,590













$





11,709













$





9,778















Adjusted EBITA margin







(1)(2)

















5.2





%













4.5





%













4.3





%













4.6





%





















(1)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.









(2)





Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue for the period.



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income









and Adjusted Earnings Per Share









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income











$





100













$





73













$





138













$





233













Net income attributable to NCI













—

















—

















(4





)













(4





)











Net income attributable to GXO











$





100













$





73













$





134













$





229













Amortization of intangible assets acquired













31

















17

















108

















71













Transaction and integration costs













21

















12

















76

















34













Restructuring costs and other













1

















1

















27

















32













Litigation expense













—

















—

















59

















—













Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts and other













(15





)













7

















(11





)













(5





)









Income tax associated with the adjustments above



(1)















(2





)













(9





)













(42





)













(30





)









Discrete income tax benefit



(2)















(16





)













(17





)













(16





)













(22





)











Adjusted net income attributable to GXO







(3)













$





120













$





84













$





335













$





309























































Adjusted basic EPS







(3)













$





1.00













$





0.71













$





2.81













$





2.60















Adjusted diluted EPS







(3)













$





1.00













$





0.70













$





2.80













$





2.59























































Weighted-average common shares outstanding











































Basic













119,489

















118,983

















119,413

















118,908













Diluted













120,035

















119,671

















119,798

















119,490

























(1)





The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate.









(2)





The discrete income tax benefit in 2024 comes from the release of the valuation allowance, and in 2023, it comes from intangible assets and the release of the valuation allowance.









(3)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Other Reconciliations









(Unaudited)



















Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow:



























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(In millions)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operations







(1)













$





186













$





215













$





549













$





558













Capital expenditures













(104





)













(69





)













(359





)













(274





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













45

















5

















61

















18















Free cash flow







(2)













$





127













$





151













$





251













$





302























































Cash flows from operations to net income































397.8





%













239.5





%











Free cash flow conversion







(2)

































30.8





%













40.8





%





















(1)





Net cash provided by operating activities.









(2)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

































Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:



























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(In millions)

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue











$





3,250













$





2,590













$





11,709













$





9,778













Revenue from acquired business



(1)















(538





)













—

















(1,588





)













—













Revenue from disposed business



(1)















—

















(2





)













(1





)













(12





)









Foreign exchange rates













(24





)













—

















(109





)













—















Organic revenue







(2)













$





2,688













$





2,588













$





10,011













$





9,766























































Revenue growth







(3)

















25.5





%





















19.7





%



















Organic revenue growth







(2)(4)

















3.9





%





















2.5





%





























(1)





The Company excludes revenue from the acquired and disposed business for periods that are not comparable.









(2)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.









(3)





Revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.









(4)





Organic revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period organic revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.



































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Liquidity Reconciliations









(Unaudited)



















Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:



















(In millions)













December 31, 2024











Current debt









$





110













Long-term debt













2,521















Total debt







(1)













$





2,631













Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash)













(413





)











Net debt







(2)













$





2,218

























(1)





Includes finance leases and other debt of $303 million as of December 31, 2024.









(2)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

































Reconciliation of Total debt to Net income Ratio:



















(In millions)













December 31, 2024











Total debt









$





2,631









Net income









$





138











Debt to net income ratio











19.1x





























Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:



















(In millions)













December 31, 2024











Net debt









$





2,218









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)











$





815











Net leverage ratio







(1)













2.7x





















(1)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.































GXO Logistics, Inc.









Return on Invested Capital









(Unaudited)



















Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid:



























Year Ended













(In millions)













December 31, 2024













Adjusted EBITA







(1)













$





508













Less: Cash paid for income taxes













(43





)











Adjusted EBITA







(1)







, net of income taxes paid











$





465

























(1)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

































Return on Invested Capital (ROIC):



























Year Ended December 31,





















(In millions)

















2024





















2023

















Average













Selected Assets:



































Accounts receivable, net









$





1,799













$





1,753













$





1,776













Other current assets













429

















347

















388













Property and equipment, net













1,160

















953

















1,057















Selected Liabilities:



































Accounts payable









$





(776





)









$





(709





)









$





(743





)









Accrued expenses













(1,271





)













(966





)













(1,119





)









Other current liabilities













(385





)













(327





)













(356





)











Invested capital











$





956













$





1,051













$





1,003















































Net income to average invested capital































13.8





%











Operating return on invested capital







(1)(2)

































46.4





%





















(1)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.









(2)





The ratio of operating return on invested capital is calculated as adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by the average invested capital.



















