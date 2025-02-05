GXO Logistics Expands Partnership with Castore to Enhance Global Logistics for High-Performance Sportswear

GXO expands partnership with Castore to provide logistics for sportswear and teamwear across the UK, US, and Europe.

GXO Logistics has announced an expanded partnership with performance sportswear brand Castore to enhance their logistics operations in the UK, US, and Europe. Since April 2024, GXO has successfully provided logistics services for Castore, distributing teamwear for prominent sports teams like Oracle Red Bull Racing and England Cricket. Following the positive results in the UK, GXO will now implement warehousing and transportation in the Netherlands and plans to extend services to the US. The collaboration aims to optimize logistics through an integrated operations model, enhancing efficiency and ensuring seamless fulfillment of orders. Both companies expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, which aligns with Castore's growth ambitions and GXO's expertise in sportswear logistics.

Potential Positives

GXO Logistics has expanded its partnership with Castore, indicating a successful collaboration and trust in GXO's logistics capabilities.

GXO will now be responsible for logistics operations across the UK, US, and Europe, showcasing its global reach and scalability.

By serving high-profile sports teams and individual athletes, GXO enhances its reputation in the sports logistics sector.

The integrated operations model employed by GXO is designed to improve operational efficiencies and reduce disruption risks, demonstrating GXO's commitment to innovation in logistics.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights reliance on Castore for significant logistics operations, which may create vulnerability for GXO if the partnership does not perform as expected.

There is a lack of concrete financial details or projections related to the expansion of the partnership, which could raise concerns about the impact on GXO's financial performance.

The focus on fast-paced growth and the need to support Castore's ambitions might suggest GXO is aligning itself with a potentially volatile brand, raising questions about long-term stability.

FAQ

What services does GXO provide to Castore?

GXO offers warehousing, transport solutions, e-commerce fulfillment, and integrated logistics services for Castore's sportswear operations globally.

Which sports teams benefit from GXO's logistics services?

GXO distributes to top teams like Oracle Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1, Everton FC, and England Cricket, among others.

When did GXO start working with Castore?

GXO began providing logistics services to Castore in the UK in April 2024 and is now expanding globally.

Where is GXO expanding its logistics operations for Castore?

GXO is expanding its operations to the Netherlands and plans to extend logistics services to the U.S. for Castore.

What is the significance of GXO's partnership with Castore?

The partnership enhances Castore's supply chain efficiency and supports its growth as a leading performance sportswear brand.

Full Release





Teamwear, merchandise and high-quality mainline sportswear will be distributed through GXO’s expert logistics services









GXO will distribute teamwear to Oracle Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1, Everton FC,





Glasgow Rangers, England Cricket and many more high-profile sports teams and individual athletes









LONDON, U.K. and EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GXO Logistics, Inc.



(NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Castore, the performance sportswear brand, to operate warehousing and transportation in the UK, US and Europe.





GXO has been providing logistics services to Castore’s business in the UK since April 2024, distributing teamwear to a variety of sporting teams and individuals, including Oracle Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1, Everton FC, the England Cricket teams, as well as Olympic silver medallist Adam Peaty.





Following the successful launch of the UK operation, Castore is expanding its partnership with GXO which will use its global scale to provide logistics operations in the Netherlands with plans to expand to the U.S.





Alongside teamwear, GXO distributes product to wholesale customers that sell team merchandise and high-quality sportswear, whilst also providing retail distribution to more than 20 Castore stores across Europe. Additionally, GXO is responsible for fulfilling and managing the transport of all e-commerce sales globally.





“It is fantastic to partner with a like-minded and fast-growing brand,” said Richard Cawston, Chief Revenue Officer, GXO. “We’re proud that Castore recognised our expertise in fashion and sportswear, trusting their logistics to us. We will bring our capabilities in warehousing and transport services to support Castore’s continuing growth. Our flexible systems have already helped improve efficiencies and, with our transport capabilities, we can deliver seamless and streamlined fulfilment. It’s brilliant that our success in the UK has given us the opportunity to grow our partnership so Castore can access our global network as they grow in Europe and the U.S.”





Adrian Harris, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Castore: “As Castore continues its fast-paced growth, we want to ensure we work with partners to support and strengthen our ambitions to be one of the world’s highest performance sportswear brands. We’re confident that GXO is the right logistics partner to manage our existing operations in the UK, and across our global network, with an experienced team and world-class systems to meet our needs.”





In the UK, GXO and Castore worked seamlessly to deliver a rapid implementation, rolling out a new dedicated warehouse management system within eight weeks of contract signing.





GXO will provide both warehousing and managed transport solutions to Castore, integrating both elements of the supply chain to ensure a continuous operation from start to finish. An integrated operations model allows businesses to unlock greater economies of scale and reduces the risk of disruption as products flow seamlessly from the warehouse to transport.





GXO offers an integrated solution of services to Castore, including returns, courier management, personalisation and building relationships with Castore’s brand partners to ensure the seamless distribution of product.





With GXO’s courier management team now responsible for parcel delivery administration in the UK&I, Castore is able to remain laser-focused on creating the highest quality sportswear products for teams and customers.







About Castore







Castore is a performance sportswear brand and end-to-end digital retailing platform for global sports teams. Castore’s Team Sports platform manages the full omni-channel retailing (online, offline, event-based) operations for selected partners and has a proven approach for growing revenues through product quality, supply chain innovation and fan engagement. ​​Team Sports partners include McLaren F1; Oracle Red Bull Racing; England Cricket Board, Everton FC, Glasgow Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Sevilla FC, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Saracens Rugby and Republic of Ireland Football. Castore’s Mainline brand crafts high-quality sportswear using advanced materials and precision engineering designed to improve athlete performance.







