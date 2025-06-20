GXO Logistics Appoints Patrick Kelleher As CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), a contract logistics provider, said on Friday that it has appointed Patrick Kelleher as its new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from August 19, to succeed retiring Malcolm Wilson.

Kelleher held senior executive roles at DHL Supply Chain, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group. Most recently, he served as CEO, North America.

During his tenure at DHL, Kelleher was global Chief Development Officer and CEO, Americas for Williams Lea Tag, when it operated under DHL's ownership.

