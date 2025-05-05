GXO And Blue Yonder Partner To Advance Smart, Scalable Logistics Solutions Globally

(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO), a pure-play contract logistics provider, Monday announced that it has entered a global, multi-year strategic partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformation.

The collaboration aims to implement advanced end-to-end logistics software solutions to improve speed, flexibility, and predictability for GXO's customers worldwide.

Under the agreement, Blue Yonder will become one of GXO's preferred providers of warehouse management systems (WMS), supporting GXO's rapid expansion and its need for scalable, seamless implementations across various industries. The partnership is designed to deliver enhanced warehouse and logistics capabilities, enabling faster speed-to-market and offering clients greater inventory agility, streamlined onboarding, and real-time operational insights through data forecasting.

Nizar Trigui, GXO's Chief Technology Officer, stated that as GXO continues to scale its high-speed, high-volume logistics operations, managing increasing complexity has become critical. He emphasized that the partnership would make GXO's technology solutions more efficient and reliable amid ongoing global supply chain challenges.

Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder, highlighted that their innovative offering is tailored to support GXO's rapid growth and competitive edge, helping the company build smarter, faster, and more efficient supply chains.

Serving top global brands at over 1,000 sites in 27 markets, GXO views this partnership as a key milestone in strengthening its leadership in tech-driven logistics, leveraging decades of data to create next-generation fulfillment solutions.

