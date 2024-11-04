GWA Group Shows Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting in Brisbane saw all resolutions successfully passed via a poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Notable resolutions included the election of a director and the approval of performance rights for the Managing Director. These results highlight investor confidence in GWA’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:GWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.