GWA Group Shows Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 04, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting in Brisbane saw all resolutions successfully passed via a poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Notable resolutions included the election of a director and the approval of performance rights for the Managing Director. These results highlight investor confidence in GWA’s strategic direction.

