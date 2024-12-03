GVS Expands in Transfusion Medicine with Key Acquisition

GVS S.p.A (IT:GVS) has released an update.

GVS S.p.A. has strengthened its position in the transfusion medicine sector by acquiring Haemonetics’ whole blood business, enhancing its product portfolio and geographic reach. This acquisition aligns with GVS’s strategy to become a fully integrated global player in healthcare filtration, adding significant production synergies and expanding its presence in both emerging and developed markets. The move is expected to provide substantial value through increased production efficiencies and capital returns.

