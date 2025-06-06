GVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (Symbol: GVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.43, changing hands as low as $105.35 per share. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GVI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.05 per share, with $107.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.42.

