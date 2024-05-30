GURU Energy to Announce Q2 2024 Results

GURU Organic Energy Corp (TSE:GURU) has released an update.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., Canada’s premier organic energy drink brand, will unveil its Q2 2024 financial results before market opening on June 13, 2024, followed by a conference call with management including a Q&A for financial analysts. Interested parties can listen to the call through a live audio webcast available on GURU’s website or via provided dial-in numbers, with a replay accessible until July 31, 2024. The company is known for its natural, plant-based energy drinks, distributed across approximately 25,000 points of sale and online.

