Gurit Holding Names Viktor Bernhardt As CFO

September 22, 2025 — 01:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gurit Holding AG (GURN.SW), a Swiss supplier of advanced composite materials, engineering services, and equipment, on Monday announced that it has appointed Viktor Bernhardt as Chief Financial Officer effective from December 1.

Viktor Bernhardt will take over from Javier Perez-Freije, who previously announced on May 30 that, planned to leave the company at the end of November.

Javier Perez-Freije joined the company in May 2024 as CFO and took on the additional role of acting CEO ad interim by the end of October 2024.

Viktor Bernhardt has more than 25 years of experience and has most recently served as CFO at KWC Group.

On Friday, Gurit Holding closed trading, 4.52% lesser at CHF 12.68 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

