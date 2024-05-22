News & Insights

Guotai Junan Reveals Board Structure Updates

May 22, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HK:1788) has released an update.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, detailing the roles of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with their respective participations in various Board committees such as Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Risk Committees.

