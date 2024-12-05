GuocoLand to Redeem Perpetual Securities in 2025

GuocoLand Limited (SG:F17) has released an update.

GuocoLand Limited has announced plans to redeem all its Perpetual Securities on January 23, 2025, which will subsequently be canceled and delisted from the Singapore Exchange. The redemption will include the repayment of the nominal amount along with accrued distributions. This move is part of the company’s broader financial strategy under its multicurrency medium-term note program.

