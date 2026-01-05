Markets

Gulf Marine Services Secures Two-Year Extension For Mid-Size Vessel Contract In GCC

January 05, 2026 — 02:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gulf Marine Services (GMS.L), a provider of self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has announced a two-year extension to an existing contract for one of its mid-size vessels operating in the GCC. The extension includes one year on a firm basis and an additional one-year option. This agreement is separate from, and involves a different vessel than, the contract extension disclosed on 30 December 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.