Gulf Marine Services Secures Two-Year Extension For Mid-Size Vessel Contract In GCC

(RTTNews) - Gulf Marine Services (GMS.L), a provider of self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has announced a two-year extension to an existing contract for one of its mid-size vessels operating in the GCC. The extension includes one year on a firm basis and an additional one-year option. This agreement is separate from, and involves a different vessel than, the contract extension disclosed on 30 December 2025.

