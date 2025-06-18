Guild Holdings To Be Acquired By Bayview In $1.3 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Guild Holdings Co. (GHLD), a national mortgage lender and servicer, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement under which a fund managed by Bayview Asset Management will acquire Guild, in an all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Guild stockholders will receive $20.00 in cash per share, representing a 56 percent premium to Guild's stock price on May 23, 2025, and a 27 percent premium to its tangible book value as of March 31, 2025.

In addition, Guild's Board of Directors intends to authorize a special dividend of up to $0.25 per share in 2025, with potential additional quarterly dividends if the deal is not completed this year.

These dividends will not affect the $20.00 per-share buyout price.

Following the closing, Guild will become a privately held independent company, continuing to operate under its current brand and leadership..

Guild's executive team will remain in place, and the company will maintain its existing business model focused on distributed retail origination and retained servicing.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Guild's strategic alignment with Lakeview Loan Servicing, a Bayview affiliate and one of the largest mortgage servicers in the U.S. with 2.8 million loans, is expected to enhance origination capacity, customer retention, and platform scale.

Currently, GHLD is trading at $19.75, up by 25.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

