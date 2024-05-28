Guild Esports Shareholder Acquires Significant Stake

Guild Esports (GB:GILD) has released an update.

Guild Esports PLC notified the market of a significant change in share ownership, as Mr. Koshy Vinod from Dubai, UAE, has crossed a threshold, now holding 8.28% of the voting rights as of 8th May 2024. This stake constitutes a total of 66,666,667 voting rights in the company. The notification, which is a standard form for major holdings, was completed on 24 May 2024.

