Guidewire Supports Cincinnati Insurance to Transform Claims Operations

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE announced that The Cincinnati Insurance Company has successfully deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter to modernize and streamline its claims operations. Running on the Guidewire Cloud Platform, ClaimCenter has already been implemented for Cincinnati’s workers’ compensation line and is now being extended across its commercial, excess and surplus, and personal lines. The initiative is aimed at simplifying claims IT operations, improving efficiency and enabling the company to respond more quickly to evolving market demands.

The Guidewire Cloud Platform offers the flexibility to boost operational efficiency, accelerate the delivery of new capabilities, ensure regulatory compliance and elevate the policyholder experience, all while keeping the company aligned with the latest technology advancements.

Management emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the insurer as it continues its longstanding legacy of delivering exceptional claims service and empowering independent agents to provide strong financial protection to customers.

Guidewire is benefiting from the momentum of Guidewire Cloud. The company is experiencing increasing demand for its cloud platform as insurers transition from legacy systems to cloud-based solutions. Key initiatives include expanding the cloud platform with new applications like PricingCenter and UnderwritingCenter, which integrate seamlessly with existing InsuranceSuite applications to enhance pricing accuracy, risk assessment and operational efficiency.

The company is also embedding generative AI and advanced analytics into these offerings, leveraging data-driven insights and workflow automation to improve insurer productivity, accelerate decision-making and deliver a superior policyholder experience. Guidewire continues to foster a robust ecosystem of partners and insurtechs, exemplified by acquisitions like ProNavigator, to accelerate innovation, enable context-aware guidance and extend the platform’s value to customers globally.

In September 2025, Guidewire unveiled a new step in its mission to empower Japanese insurers by building market-specific functionality for PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud. This initiative reflects Guidewire’s continued investment in helping insurers in Japan accelerate digital transformation and deliver superior customer experiences.

GWRE expects ARR for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $1.22-$1.23 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are expected in the range of $339-$345 million. Non-GAAP operating income is estimated in the band of $68-$74 million.

GWRE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 18.8% in the past year compared to the Zacks Internet - Software industry's growth of 0.8%.



