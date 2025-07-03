Guidewire Software (GWRE) Down 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Guidewire Software (GWRE). Shares have lost about 10.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Guidewire Software due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 14.78% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Guidewire Software has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Guidewire Software has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Guidewire Software is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, Autodesk (ADSK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended April 2025 more than a month ago.

Autodesk reported revenues of $1.63 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15.2%. EPS of $2.29 for the same period compares with $1.87 a year ago.

Autodesk is expected to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Autodesk. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

