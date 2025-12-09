Guidewire Olos Boosts Pricing Speed and Workers' Compensation Outcomes

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE has introduced Olos, its latest platform release designed to help P&C insurers modernize pricing, accelerate rate updates, streamline underwriting and enhance workers’ compensation claim outcomes.

The Olos release also introduces Underwriting Assistant, the first agentic AI capability within the upcoming Guidewire UnderwritingCenter. The new tool automates submission intake, triage and data enrichment to help underwriters make faster, more informed decisions. UnderwritingCenter, currently in development, will combine generative AI assistants with intelligent workflow automation to streamline submission management and support improved risk selection.

What Does This Latest Release Offer?

Olos expands capabilities for workers’ compensation, enhancing segmentation and claim visibility within ClaimCenter. With more granular, configurable segmentation and predictive analytics around legal exposure, medical severity, payment likelihood and estimated loss, insurers can strengthen claims handling, improve return-to-work outcomes and better control expenses.

Apart from these enhancements, Olos delivers several additional features. The new Guidewire Rules Service provides a centralized, automated approach to business rules management, supported by a visual designer that simplifies rules-driven decision modeling and removes the need for code changes or deployment delays. Insurers can also accelerate cloud adoption with Advanced Product Designer (APD) Conversion, which transforms existing product definitions into APD formats.

Meanwhile, predictive Claims Intel models are now embedded into InsuranceNow Analytics workflows to improve adjuster assignments, reserve management and vendor selection. The release also includes advancements in the Guidewire GenAI Service and Agentic Framework, enabling insurers to build and deploy secure, context-aware AI agents for complex tasks across the insurance value chain.

Guidewire PricingCenter unifies the entire pricing and rating lifecycle. By eliminating manual handoffs between actuarial, pricing and IT teams, the platform supports dynamic price modeling, impact analysis and AI-assisted pricing insights. Its seamless integration with other Guidewire products allows insurers to implement rate changes more quickly and respond to market demands with greater agility.

Management highlighted that PricingCenter gives insurers a single platform to model, test and deploy pricing changes with speed and confidence. By consolidating workflows, it enables teams to build sophisticated models and accelerate rate changes from months to days.

The company continues to experience strong traction for the Guidewire Cloud Platform and has begun the fiscal year with solid momentum. GWRE expects total revenues for fiscal 2026 to be between $1.403 billion and $1.419 billion compared with $1.202 billion in fiscal 2025.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are expected in the range of $339-$345 million. Non-GAAP operating income is estimated in the band of $68-$74 million. GWRE expects ARR for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $1.22-$1.23 billion.

GWRE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 16.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry's growth of 5%.



