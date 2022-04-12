Guidewire (GWRE) MarketPlace Now Includes Allied Universal App

Guidewire Software GWRE recently announced that Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations’ new PartnerLink add-on app for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace.



Allied Universal is the global leader in insurance claims investigations. For more than three decades, the organization has been committed to insurance risk and fraud. It provides comprehensive insurance claim solutions that provide necessary information to quickly fast-track claims resulting in faster closure and further investigation of suspicious claims. Its clients rely on its industry-leading investigations for timely access to vital data. It customizes services to meet insurer needs across all major lines of coverage — property, casualty, workers' compensation, and auto/general liability, and more.

Benefits of the PartnerLink Add-on App

Per Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, insurance fraud results in the loss of billions of dollars every year. To overcome insurance fraud, Allied Universal collaborates with insurers and third-party administrators to reduce the duration of claim investigations, enabling them to close claims faster.



Amid this scenario, Allied Universal’s new Ready for Guidewire PartnerLink add-on app for ClaimCenter creates a streamlined investigation process. Users can instantly access critical claim information and automatically generate referrals without toggling between multiple applications through the app. This results in improved data accuracy and decreased cycle time spent on closing claims.



From referral initiation to the final report and invoice creation, all activities take place in Guidewire ClaimCenter, saving claim handlers significant time and allowing them to focus on resolving claims. Claim handlers order investigations directly within ClaimCenter and all assignment details are documented inside ClaimCenter.



PartnerLink also integrates encrypted information within ClaimCenter, enabling clients to assemble, analyze and act on investigation data to improve business outcomes and create real-time dashboards. Thus, the integration with Guidewire saves time and optimizes efficiency.



Further, with the help of the PartnerLink app for claim investigations, claim handlers can instantly auto-populate data within ClaimCenter and identify claims to fast-track, receive automated status updates, and directly receive and review investigative reports.



Guidewire is highly optimistic about the availability of the PartnerLink app within the Guidewire Marketplace. This solution will transform the investigation process, providing access with a single click. It will also empower insurers to quickly and effectively manage investigations and resolve claims.



San Mateo, CA-based Guidewire is a leading software solutions provider for P&C insurers. With digital transformation becoming the new normal in the insurance industry, the firm’s cloud-based subscription products are witnessing traction. Guidewire is benefiting from the robust adoption of the InsuranceSuite Cloud platform as insurers are increasingly looking for the digitalization of their business processes. Moreover, a less competitive market and regular customer additions are tailwinds.



As a cloud-based solution provider, GWRE provides enhanced flexibility and configurability to adapt to the changing market needs and customer expectations. The company offers omnichannel service across the entire insurance lifecycle, creates personalized customer journeys in record time and supports instant digital experiences.



Recently, Guidewire announced that it is one of the founding members of the Critical Software as a Service (SaaS) Special Interest Group (CSaaS SIG) launched by the IT-ISAC (Information Technology – Information Sharing and Analysis Center). GWRE’s involvement in this initiative will help it advance security and operational resiliency for its insurance customers in a coordinated manner with other CSaaS vendors. This will foster deeper levels of customer trust and greater strength across the insurance sector.



Shares of GWRE have declined 13.7% against the industry’s growth of 11.3% in the past year.



