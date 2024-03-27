Guidewire (GWRE) Augments Customer Communications Management

Guidewire GWRE and Smart Communications recently unveiled Built by Guidewire Smart Communications integrations. The state-of-the-art solution is now easily accessible in the Guidewire Marketplace, ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter and BillingCenter users on Guidewire Cloud. The cutting-edge technology aims to provide an end-to-end solution for all insurance-related concerns.



Smart Communications is committed to providing enterprise organizations with customized and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. Its communications management solution, SmartCOMM, is designed to solidify the interactions between policyholders and insurance professionals through interactive conversations.



The Smart Communications Built by Guidewire integrations are directly incorporated within Guidewire’s user interface to facilitate multi-language communication between policyholders and insurers, supported by hyper-personalized customer experience.



It will also aid insurance professionals in maintaining brand consistency through personalized company-controlled templates in a “word processor-like experience,” added Guidewire.



Apart from this, it allows smooth access to track changes on every document, customizing permission levels for template text and simultaneously complying with regulatory standards. The Smart Communications Built by Guidewire integrations also allows preview of the final communication, thereby ensuring that the client’s viewpoint is in line with the company standards.



GWRE’s “pre-built” Built by Guidewire integrations accelerate cloud delivery and maintenance. These standardized integration solutions are specifically designed to adhere to Guidewire Cloud Standards.



By utilizing the Integration Framework for Guidewire Cloud, developers can seamlessly integrate InsuranceSuite and third-party apps using various APIs, messaging systems, or protocols.



GWRE highlighted that the strategic collaboration has already achieved a significant milestone of serving 120 mutual insurance customers.



Guidewire is a leading cloud solution platform that caters to more than 540 insurers in 40 countries, ranging from startups to multinationals. Synergies from acquisitions and partnerships have helped the company to strengthen its portfolio and expand its footprint in the Property and Casualty market.



Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 51.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 23.2%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.